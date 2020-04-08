Titan’s new social media message reinforces hope amongst citizens

08 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Titan has shared a message across its social media handles emphasising on the importance of social distancing. The brief video portrays the spacing out of the two ends of the Titan logo, which is a modern representation of the hour glass, thereby urging the citizens to practice social distancing as Covid-19 continues to rapidly spread across the country.

Notes a communique: “This initiative aims to generate awareness with creative story-telling using the brand’s social media platforms to reinstill the spirit of hope and courage among the citizens and fight together against Covid- 19.”