Times Network unveils Times Fact India Outbreak report

21 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Times Network ,in partnership with consulting firm Protiviti, has unveiled the ‘Times Fact India Outbreak Report’ that highlights the impact of the pandemic in India and projects the possible number of active cases in the weeks ahead.

Said MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network: “The current pandemic disruption is probably the most significant event of our lifetime with socio-economic implications. As India’ss significant influencer and opinion maker, we at Times Network believe in taking onus and proactively responding with timely and high-quality information that assists in arresting the adversity. The Times Fact India Outbreak Report is a step in that direction aimed to dispel the uncertainty with facts, ably backed by a scientific approach that analyses the impact of Covid-19 in India and throws light on potential lethal gaps in infrastructure which can be a lead indicator of social unrest and disruption in specific geographies. I am confident that this report will act as an important enabler to navigate the evolving scenario of the pandemic with a systematic approach and help in building decisive strategies to flatten the curve.”