TikTok India awards digital marketing mandate to Kinnect

27 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Kinnect has been appointed as the digital agency for TikTok India. Kinnect will be responsible to fuel TikTok’s growth and solidify its base in India.

Commenting on the account win, Rohan Mehta, CEO – Kinnect said: “We are extremely excited that TikTok India has decided to partner with us. TikTok is giving wings to the creativity of emerging India and is evolving as a prime platform of self-expression. We are eager to further grow its usage across markets and ensure that people across categories are able to become a part of this fast-growing creative community.”