The Glitch unveils campaign on elderly care for IAA

29 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Soon after the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter launched its public awareness campaigns to help elders who are most at risk during the lockdown, The Glitch has stepped up to produce a film to spread this message.

Says Pooja Jauhari, CEO, The Glitch: “Senior citizens are among the hardest hit during the lockdown. At the Glitch we have a ready set-up to produce all forms of content at the homes of our production and video teams’ homes. I am delighted that we could support IAA in putting out this important message. In these unprecedented times we all need to come together and help.”

Added Ramesh Narayan, Immediate Past President and Area Director – APAC, IAA: “We are proud that our creative community and media friends always rise to the occasion and help promote good causes. This classic example of a film made Working from Home (in about four days) is being backed almost all TV channels like Zee, Sony, Discovery, Network 18, Republic, to name a few. Another example to show that communication is a force for good. The Rotary District will help amplify the campaign on social media through its network of 103 Clubs in the region.”