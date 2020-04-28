Tata Trusts launches nationwide health drive on Covid-19

By A Correspondent

Tata Trusts has begun a pan-India community outreach to induce adoption of health practices, as promoted by the Government of India, in rural areas to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Beginning March 31, the exercise is expected to have already reached about 12 million people in 21 states.

The campaign ‘5 Kadam, Corona Mukt Jeevan’, ranges from video messages in the country’s languages, even dialects, short animation videos and infographics to audio messages, and SMS based messaging.

Notes a communique: “For wider deployment by any interested organisation, the Trusts have made publicly available through social media about 300 such videos and audio messages, in different languages, and dialects like Dongri, Kumaoni, Ladakhi, Garhwali, Santhali, Mundari, Kutchi (Gujarat) and Koborok (Tripura).”