Tata Tea urges individuals to care for senior citizens

16 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Tata Tea has announced that in the wake of the Covid-19 situation and extended lockdown period in the country, they will work towards spreading awareness and facilitating change for the cause of the elderly, who are the most vulnerable during these times, through their social initiative, Iss baar #BadonKeLiye #JaagoRe JaagoRe.

Commenting on the initiative of Iss baar #BadonKeLiye #JaagoRe, Sushant Dash, President, Beverages– India & Middle East, Tata Consumer Products, said: “JaagoRe has always been a means to awaken people on a relevant social issue, inspire them to take action thereby make a genuine difference in society. For us, it has always been about making a real difference in people’s life and with this initiative also, that is the attempt. The initiative will involve, spreading awareness of the Social Cause viz Helping the elderly, providing relevant tips, tying up with NGOs and providing a common platform for people to connect with them, and share stories of volunteers to inspire others to take action.”

Added Puneet Das, Vice President Marketing, Beverages – India, at Tata Consumer Products: “It is important to understand and address the medical, psychological and social needs of the elderly whose routine life is disrupted leading them most prone to confusion and helplessness. A simple action like checking on them to see if they need anything and taking steps to help them will make a big difference. Of course, all this needs to be done keeping in line with the Covid-19 guidelines, as provided by the local administration. However, it is time to give back to our elders who have protected and guided us in the right direction. Every small step or action you take to help them, can make a big difference. Hence, we appeal to all to join the movement, and be a catalyst of change with Iss Baar #BadonKeLiye #JaagoRe.”