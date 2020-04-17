Tata Starbucks unveils the #ReconnectWithStarbucks ad campaign

17 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

To cheer people up while being locked inside their homes, Tata Starbucks has devised a social media campaign, #ReconnectWithStarbucks to keep its online audience engaged and connected.

The campaign, which was launched earlier this month, was rolled out in two phases. The first leg asked followers and coffee enthusiasts to share their favourite past times that helped them to reconnect during quarantine. Tata Starbucks also encouraged its fans to share their favourite Starbucks memories from the past and upload it on their personal Instagram handle, with the hashtag #ReconnectWithStarbucks.

Commenting on this innovative campaign, Deepa Krishnan, Head of Marketing, Digital, Loyalty and PR at Tata Starbucks, said: “Tata Starbucks has always been about connecting with its customers, partners and the communities we serve. Through #ReconnectWithStarbucks campaign we wanted to keep the cherished Starbucks ritual alive albeit virtually and wanted to spread cheer amongst our beloved customers and most importantly stay connected with them in these times.”