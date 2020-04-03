Tata Sky urges us to stay home & access, what else, Tata Sky

02 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

In a move to help subscribers meaningfully fulfill their forced quarantine period, Tata Sky has freed up their top 10 services. These services range from dance tutorials, cooking, fitness, to learning services for children.

Directed by Bauddhayan Mukherji of Little Lamb Films, a new campaign has been launched titled #StayHomeStayJingalala. The campaign was shot and directed over seven cities (Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Lucknow, Chennai, Jodhpur) with phones, and no lives were put at risk in the making of this film.

Talking about the campaign Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India:

“In times like these, it’s important that brands contribute to help its consumers in its own way. By deciding to free up services, Tata Sky is doing its bit to entertain and engage its subscribers while they stay at home.”