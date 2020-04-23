Taboola report highlights readership gains made by media firms

23 Apr,2020

Taboola, the discovery platform has released findings of its ‘Moments of Next’ research series with Nielsen. The findings reveal the shift in online news readership and content consumption pattern of consumers as it relates to Covid-19.

Larger online audiences on publisher news sites:

Since the WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic, Taboola readership data shows that news publishers have seen an uptick in traffic and engagement with content across the board, including an 8 per cent increase in unique readers, 14 per cent increase in page views and 25 per cent increase in time on page.

News readership spikes in different categories:

Globally, when looking at news readership over the past two weeks compared to the previous 10 weeks, we found large increases in the amount of time spent reading in Local news (63 per cent), Government and politics (62 per cent), Business (59 per cent), Technology (46 per cent), Lifestyle (31 per cent), Entertainment (18 per cent), Gaming (11 per cent)

Consumers open to ads, as long as ads appear on trusted sources:

In a new survey of 1,000 people about what they trust more in times of coronavirus, 4x more people trust advertisements on news sites compared to ads on social media websites.

Consumers are more open to ads in certain mindsets:

In general, the top moments where people admit to being open to information, including advertisements (their ‘Moment of Next’) are:

Before going to sleep (31 per cent)

Taking a break from work (17.5 per cent)

In the bathroom (16 per cent)