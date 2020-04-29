Taboola releases Topic Insights Readership Trends for publishers

29 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Taboola has released readership trends for most read topics in the past one-month period (March 9 – April 10, 2020) for India and across the Asia Pacific region. The Taboola network sees a surge in traffic around subjects related to health, food, technology, health and skincare.

Some of the key insights revealed from the readership trends include:

Taboola Publishers network in India shows that number of daily readers have been up for Arts/Entertainment, Careers, and Government / Politics. Average daily reading time spent (in minutes) has gone up across various topics, suggesting that in India, more people are spending more time on the open web.

Immunity-boosting foods: Page view traffic to articles about how to boost immunity, and recipes involving turmeric have seen a huge increase in traffic during the current pandemic. The Taboola Network recorded 5.6 mn page views about stories related to how to boost immunity, health benefits of turmeric and recipes for immunity-boosting foods.

Health: Skin care and hair care have seen an increase in page views. Maintaining healthy hair and skin has become a growing concern as hair salons close and people are washing their hands for longer periods of time. The Taboola Network recorded a 56 per cent increase in page views about skincare.

Online Gaming: Page view traffic to articles about popular game PUBG Mobile increased 48 per cent during this period. The Taboola Network recorded 2.3 mn page views about stories related to this topic.

Food Delivery Services: News stories about food delivery services have seen a surge in page views since the country is in lockdown. The Taboola Network recorded 800 per cent increase in page views about food and delivery services.

Notes a communique: “Data from Taboola newsroom identifies topics and news categories which have seen an increase in page view traffic for the past 30 days. This data comes from the wide network of news publishers Taboola works with in various countries.”