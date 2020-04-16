Sun TV Group donates Rs 10 cr towards Covid-19 Relief Fund

16 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Sun TV Network Ltd and its group companies has donated a sum of Rs 10 crores to Covid-19 relief funds. In an expression of solidarity with the nation’s collective fight against the dreaded virus, the employees of Sun TV and other affiliated Group companies numbering more than 6,000 will also contribute one day’s salary.

Notes a communique: “The said money will be donated for several initiatives currently under way at various states of India including donations to the various programmes initiated by Government of India and state governments; partnering with NGOs that are providing succour to migrant labour displaced from their livelihoods and other initiatives related to Covid-19 relief work; financial assistance to daily wage earners, working either directly or indirectly associated with TV, movie industry and other allied activities.”