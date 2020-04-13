Strategir and Hansa Research Group announce partnership in India

By A Correspondent

Strategir, an international market research group, and Hansa Research group, a consumer insights and market research agency in India and South East Asia, have joined forces to create a partnership in India.

Said Emmanuel Delsuc, CEO of Strategir: “As part of our internationalisation we are delighted to welcome Hansa Research Group to our JV network. It will strengthen our ability to deliver insights all over the world to all our clients.”

Added Praveen Nijhara, CEO at Hansa Research Group: “It is a genuine opportunity to add Strategir expertise, solutions and technology to the benefit of our clients in India particularly in product/fragrance, pack, shelf test and shopper research. Strategir is very strong in these areas and there is growing interest for these in our markets.”