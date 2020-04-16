‘Stay In, Stay Home ‘, says Duroflex in new digital film

16 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Duroflex has released a film titled #StayIn with the social message urging people to #StayIn and #StayHome because currently, one’s bed is the safest and most comforting space that one has. And it is time to make the most of it.

Elaborating on the film, Smita Murarka, Vice President, Marketing, Duroflex, said: “In these times of social distancing and work from home, it is very easy to feel confined and restricted by the idea of staying in. Through our film we want people to rejoice the happy moments of staying in with our bed being a companion and support in these life moments. From giving us a haven to letting us snuggle-in over the weekend, from being our jumping bag to being the perfect place to crash and helping rejuvenate our body and mind to prepare us for the next day. Beds have always been a safe haven but even more so today when staying in and staying home is staying safe.”