Sri Adhikari Brothers step in to help desperate families

15 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Sri Adhikari Brothers has pledged to take care of 1000 families in need per month till the Covid-19 pandemic is contained. To ensure swift action, they have associated with BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, which is globally known for its social services.

Commenting on the announcement, Executive Director-Chairperson Markand Adhikari said: “We are amidst a global crisis and there is no real clarity on how soon we will see normalcy. Our country is no exception to these unforeseen circumstances. Thus in line with the appeal made by our Prime Minister, we are doing our bit. In addition to providing external help, we are ensuring that our employees who are our pillars of growth remain unaffected. No pay cuts or lay-offs will be done despite impact on the economy.”