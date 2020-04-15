SPAG ropes in Abhinav K Srivastava as COO

15 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Healthcare firm SPAG has announced the appointment of Abhinav K Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer – India. He will be reporting directly to Aman Gupta – Co-Founder and Managing Partner, SPAG. Srivastava was last with Avian WE where he was Group Business Director, managing integrated marketing and communications strategies across sector clients and handling the firm’s business priorities in India.

As COO – India, Srivastava will be the firm’s India Lead and work out of the Mumbai office. He will oversee all business operations in India and work closely with the SPAG leadership to provide strategic insights and drive impact & outcomes for clients while acting as a stimulus to the company’s growth plan.

Said Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, SPAG: “Abhinav brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role at SPAG. His skills are an amalgamation of strategy, operations and growth across digital, social and traditional communications. In this role, he will focus on providing strategic leadership in the planning and implementation of projects across India.”

On his appointment, Srivastava added: “I am thrilled to have been offered the opportunity to lead SPAG at such an important time in its development. SPAG has a great global connect, specialised healthcare offering, market capability and a strategy that has seen us grow solidly in recent years. I am looking forward to building on this success whilst simultaneously ensuring we remain focused on delivering the very best quality and service to our existing & potential clients. The pace of change in today’s communication market is exceptional; I am committed to ensuring that we not only stay at the forefront of this change, but we continue to innovate and lead the market as we have always done.”