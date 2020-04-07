Sony Pictures pledges Rs 10cr to daily wage-earners

07 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

In response to the nationwide lockdown, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has decided to contribute a fund of Rs 10 crore to support the daily wage workers in the Media & Entertainment industry.

The network is reaching out to the daily wage-earners identified by their respective trade associations with free coupons which they and their families can exchange for their daily necessities like food and essential items at select retail stores. SPN is also working with its various commissioned production houses to disburse a month’s salary to each daily wage earner.

Said NP Singh, Managing Director and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN): “In light of the global pandemic, we are witnessing large communities across the world coming together to tide over the crisis. These unprecedented times have had a cascading impact on the media and entertainment industry, which employs a huge number of daily wage workers. As a conscientious conglomerate, it is our responsibility to direct efforts towards ensuring aid reaches our primary beneficiaries who have contributed to the success of the network. Besides this initiative, we are also providing coupons to the migrant workers from this daily wage workforce, which they can trade off at certain retail outlets for groceries and essential supplies. We will leverage every opportunity to help our country at large to get through trying times like these.”

Additionally, in sync with some other networks, Sony Pictures has made its channel Sony PAL, available free of charge on all DTH and cable networks to its viewers for a period of two months.