Sleepwell encourages citizens to clock-in 8 hours of sleep

09 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Sleepwell has launched a campaign to create awareness about the importance of sound sleep, especially, in today’s scenario.

On the campaign, Sumit Sehgal – CMO, Sheela Foam said: “At Sleepwell, we firmly believe that to ensure good health, one must clock in a minimum of 8 hours of undisturbed sleep. Sleepwell has always pushed innovation with a focus on health and hygiene. In 2018, we introduced our Neem Fresche Technology to prevent allergies and certain diseases while asleep. The attempt now, is to raise awareness about how 8 hours of sound sleep can build up the body’s defenses. Research shows that sleep triggers the body’s natural healing and helps absorb nutrients better. Just some of the reasons why one should be making sure they get their 8 hours of sleep.”