ShortsTV appoints Pratik Bhivagaje as Partnership & Marketing Manager for South Asia

29 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

ShortsTV has appointed Pratik Bhivagaje as Partnership and Marketing Manager for South Asia. He will be driving growth for ShortsTV in the South Asia market by forging business partnerships and increasing distribution. He will also lead marketing efforts to establish ShortsTV as a key player in the short form content space. His previous stint was with Tata Sky as Content Manager.

Welcoming P Bhivagaje to ShortsTV, Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive, ShortsTV said: “We’re thrilled to be joined by Pratik. He is an exceptional talent, a clever marketer with critical discernment in content marketing & acquisition. His experience is key as ShortsTV India is growing in leaps and bounds, and Pratik will ensure we are bringing the hottest new shorts to our audience across the subcontinent.”

Bhivagaje will report into Tarun Sawhney President – Asia at ShortsTV HQ in London.