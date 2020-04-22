ShemarooMe partners with Amazon Pay to offer content

22 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

ShemarooMe has announced its partnership with Amazon Pay wherein customers can avail cashback of upto 40 per cent on Amazon Pay while subscribing for content on ShemarooMe. The partnership further eases user experience as consumers of both Android and iOS devices can access to ShemarooMe’s extensive content catalogue.

Commenting on the association, Zubin Dubash, COO Digital, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited said: “We are excited to expand our payment options on ShemarooMe with Amazon Pay. Backed by all the attractive cashback offers from Amazon, we are sure our customers are going to be even more delighted.”

Added Manesh Mahatme Director – Experience and Merchant Acceptance, Amazon Pay India: “Even during these unprecedented times, we are committed to delivering the best experience for our customers. The partnership with ShemarooMe will enable customers to pay for their subscription seamlessly and enjoy world-class entertainment with a click of a button. We constantly strive to increase affordability and complete digital payments securely.”