SBI Life unveils emotional anthem in battle against Covid-19

15 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

SBI Life Insurance has unveiled an anthem titled ‘We can, we Will’ anthem that reiterates the power of collective unity and solidarity to fight the spread of Covid-19.

The anthem has been conceptualised by Be the Bee and the video featuring 27 TV celebrities from various parts of the country was executed by Mindshare. Establishing a regional connect, the celebs can be seen singing the anthem from their respective homes in local languages like Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Assamese and Odia, thereby reflecting the nation’s true spirit of unity in diversity.

Said Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand & Corporate Communications, SBI Life Insurance: “The Corona virus outbreak has thrown up multiple, unprecedented challenges for people from all walks of life and the entire nation is exploring solutions to tide through this crisis. In these current times of self-isolation, the ‘We Can, We Will’ anthem is our humble effort to lift the spirits of every individual and remind them that as a nation we need to stay together, as with our collective will power we will overcome the biggest of challenges.”