Reebok India pushes people to stay fit during lockdown

20 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Reebok India in collaboration with 22feet Tribal Worldwide, has launched a series of home workouts to harness the power of fitness. The #WorkOUTfromHome videos on Instagram are a series of virtual workouts by Reebok India brand ambassadors, Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora, and Reebok India’s certified trainers.

Talking about the thought behind the campaign, Debashish Ghosh, National Creative Director, 22feet Tribal WW said: “It started with a need to do something authentic but also meaningful. In a world that needs a lot of hope and inspiration right now, we wanted to nudge the conversation further. Go from advice to action. As a brand that shapes the culture of fitness, it seemed natural to evolve the day to day discussions from ‘stay at home’ to ‘stay fit’ with #WorkOUTfromHome. After all, there is enough scientific evidence that staying fit powers immunity & can help resist/break the chain of transmission.”