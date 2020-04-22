RB launches nationwide #DisinfectToProtect awareness campaign

22 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

In order to raise awareness on disinfection to help fight germs, RB’s leading disinfectant brand Lizol has launched a nationwide awareness campaign #DisinfectToProtect. The campaign focuses on educating people on the need for keeping surfaces clean and disinfected to help break the chain of infection.

Commenting on the launch of the awareness campaign, Narasimhan Eswar, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, South Asia, RB Hygiene said: “Post our pledge to donate one million litres of Lizol and Harpic to support the frontline workers and healthcare institutions across multiple Indian states, we are now looking to educate our consumers with the right information that will help them break the chain of infection.”

Added Sukhleen Aneja, CMO & Marketing Director, RB Hygiene South Asia: “At this point in time, protection and precaution are key to fighting viruses. It has become extremely critical to maintain good hygiene at home by regular hand washing, disinfecting surfaces, maintaining social distancing etc. These are the only way to help break the chain of this deadly infection. With Lizol’s #DisinfectToProtect campaign we would like to raise awareness on the need for disinfecting not just floors but multiple surfaces like tabletops, kitchen counters, door handles etc. We hope that with this campaign we can do our bit in raising awareness and making the world cleaner and healthier.”

Said Prasoon Joshi, CEO and COO, McCann Worldgroup: “While we are strictly adhering to the stringent guidelines of staying at home, this public service message is our way of educating people on taking utmost care of their home and their loved ones by keeping surfaces clean and germ-free.”