Punjab Kesari partners VMate to offer Covid-19 information

22 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

VMate has collaborated with leading Hindi-language newspaper Punjab Kesari to provide its users relevant information related to Covid-19. The publication has launched an official profile on the app through which it disseminates news through short videos.

Talking about the collaboration, VMate Associate Director Nisha Pokhriyal said: “We at VMate have been striving to cater authentic and relevant information to our users in the wake of the novel virus outbreak. We are looking for more such publications to come onboard the platform to ensure users get real time information through verified sources.”

Added Vijayender Singh, Punjab Kesari spokesperson and Head of Digital Ad Operations: “VMate has an extensive reach in the rural belt and is rightly called ‘Rural India’ s TikTok’. This association will enable dissemination of information among millions who use the short video app.”