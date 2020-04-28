Public Affairs Forum of India announces new office bearers

28 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) has announced its new officebearers for the year 2020-21. Ishteyaque Amjad takes over as President of PAFI at its AGM held on April 24, 2020. Ahmed is Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications & sustainability at Coca-Cola India and South West Asia.

Said Amjad: “I am both humbled and honoured to take on the responsibilities of President of PAFI. We are going through an unprecedented time and PAFI is probably best placed to lead the practice in the area of public affairs and enable a very constructive partnership between Government, Civil Society, Media and Industry. Given the current environment and the increasing need and realisation for Public Affairs as a central function in businesses, now is the time for us to look beyond the horizons and evolve from being an organisation to becoming an Institution. I will strive to work towards providing new opportunities and platforms to our members to achieve the same.”

Ahmedi takes over the role of President, PAFI, from Raman Sidhu, Chairman of EBG Federation, upon completion of his successful term.

Meawhile, Dr Subho Ray took over as the Vice President of PAFI. Ray is the President of Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). Ankhi Das, Public Policy Director India, South & Central Asia, Facebook India Online Services is Secretary of PAFI. Tanmoy Chakrabarty, Group Government Affairs Officer, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., the Treasurer of PAFI.