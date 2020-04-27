Premium Hindi news audiences watch us, reports India TV

27 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

In all the hullabaloo of weekly television audience ratings, the Prima VU data is also offered by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) is often forgotten.

And according to India TV, the channel has been ruling the Hindi news channel domain’s premium viewership category. As per data released last week (April 23), India TV rules with 87 million viewing minutes in the three megacities of Hindi speaking markets, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. India TV also tops the chart in the six mega cities put together with 89 million viewing minutes as per the BARC Prima VU report, notes a communique.

Adds the communique: “Clearly, the data reveal that India TV is the most preferred choice for news in premium homes spread across mega cities in the Hindi speaking market. It enjoys the loyalty of elite TV audience and continues to influence the influential strata of society. In the genre of Hindi news channels, India TV has been topping the charts of Prima VU household data week after week. With a viewership of 514 million viewing minutes during the last 18 weeks, India TV was positioned #1 among all the Hindi news channels, according to BARC Prima VU data collated in the 14th week of the present calendar year.”