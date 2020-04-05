PokerBaazi.com targets millennials via latest rap number

By A Correspondent

PokerBaazi.com has launched a rap number targeted towards millennials titled ‘Moves like Endboss’. The initiative is aimed at creating hype for PokerBaazi’s upcoming mega-tournament, EndBoss.

Commenting on the initiative, Varun Ganjoo, Marketing Director at PokerBaazi.com said: “Poker is a game of skill and strategy that can only be understood once you experience the game for yourself. There is still huge potential for it in the country and we firmly believe that the EndBoss campaign will enable us to enter new markets with a message that resonates with players and reflects our brand identity.”