Piyush Pandey drives ‘stay at home’ message for Asian Paints

02 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Asian Paints has bought back its 2007 ad film, ‘Har Ghar Chup Chap Se Kehta Hai’. Narrated by Shri/Mr Ogilvy India, Piyush Pandey, the film has been stitched together with a montage of shots that is even more relatable now that everyone is home amidst the current quarantine period.

Commenting on the ad, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited, said: “The purpose of the ‘Har Ghar chup chap se kehta hai’ is to make people feel the strong emotional connect a home brings in their lives. The current times are exceptional and at Asian Paints we believe that it is important to relive the happiness and joy around homes at the same time reminding people of staying home and being safe. Made with real home videos, the brand is inspiring people, by showing how people across are creating their own special moments in their homes and bringing hope and smiles in these tough times. Stay Home Stay Safe.”

Added Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India: “What could be a better way to inspire people than recreate what they love, rewritten to address the current times.”