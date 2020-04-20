Paytm launches #NobodyGoesHungry ad campaign

20 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Paytm has launched #NobodyGoesHungry campaign on social media to encourage fellow citizens to donate on the app and contribute to serve meals to daily wage earners in Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. As the campaign gains momentum, the company is targeting to distribute two million meals in the next few weeks.

Recently, Paytm partnered with KVN Foundation to serve meals to people who have lost their source of income due to the lockdown. The company is requesting everyone to support this initiative by logging on to their Paytm App and clicking on the ‘Feed My City’ tab to donate.

Said Siddharth Pandey, Vice President – Paytm: “As a responsible citizen of this country, we need to ensure that the ones who cannot fend for themselves do not go hungry during this lockdown. This initiative, as well as the social media campaign, is aimed at ensuring more people come forward and help those in need. Our campaign has struck the right chord with people and the overall response has been encouraging.”