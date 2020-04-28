Paree unveils #PadsAreEssential ad campaign across India

28 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Committed to making menstrual hygiene products available to all women, Paree is reaching out to women in need and has introduced the initiative #SheFirst because it believes #PadsAreEssential especially during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking about the campaign, Sahil Dharia- CEO & Founder, Paree said: “Women are the backbone of our society and the primary caregivers in our families. Yet, she always puts everyone else ahead of her own needs when in fact, she should come first. Our belief that pads are essential for every menstruating woman is driving the dialogue that at a time of crisis, She comes first. As a brand, I want to assure each woman that during Covid-19, we are with you, you can trust us. We are proud to have support from Punjab Police, CII IWN, Rasoi on Wheels and many others. #PadsAreEssential and I pledge #SheFirst.”

Added CII IWN, Chairwoman- Rinki Dhingra: “CII- IWN Delhi chapter is delighted to have collaborated with Paree; whose vision is so panoramic. Women across segments in India have struggled to gain access to the basics, with menstrual hygiene products being the most elusive to them. I am glad that corporations like Paree have stepped in with their foresight and initiative to distribute free sanitary pads to the women workforces who are most in need. CII IWN is committed to take forward and support #SheFirst campaign and we pledge that #PadsAreEssential.”

The campaign is active in cities like Punjab, Delhi and Gurugram through various channels and so far Paree have supplied sanitary napkins to areas across Delhi/ NCR and districts of Punjab.