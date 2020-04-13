OnePlus campaign showcases next generation of smartphone users

By A Correspondent

OnePlus has unveiled its new creative campaign aligned with the upcoming launch of the new OnePlus 8 series. Recognising the hyper-connected reality of this era, the HyperTaskers campaign celebrates a generation that is future-ready, tech-savvy, and values time.

Addressing the campaign, Siddhant Narayan, Head of Marketing, OnePlus India, said: “OnePlus aims to create innovative, burdenless technology to help our users achieve more. With our users today striving to fulfil a series of aspirations in this fast-paced world wherein every nanosecond matters, we believe that the word ‘multi-taskers’ no longer does them justice. With our ‘HyperTaskers’ campaign, we celebrate a new generation of individuals who thrive across multiple spheres of their lives, while adding fervour to our much-awaited OnePlus 8 flagship series launch.”

The campaign has been conceptualized and implemented by Wieden + Kennedy.

Sharing further insights on the campaign, Gautham Narayanan, Managing Director, Wieden + Kennedy, India, added: “This campaign brings to life the connection between the new OnePlus devices and the HyperTasker generation in a unique way. The new OnePlus flagship series empowers you to achieve more, every second, because, for this generation of multi-taskers, every moment counts. HyperTaskers need tools that are fast, seamless, and powerful enough to enable them to do many things at the same time. They need OnePlus, a company that has always stayed ahead of the curve with its focus on performance and speed.”