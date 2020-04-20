Ogilvy partners government in war against Covid-19

20 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Ogilvy India has created an anti-coronavirus campaign for the Government of India, under the title, ‘Mask Force’. It involves some of India’s cricketers talking to the nation, starting with captain Virat Kohli and concluding with Sachin Tendulkar. The lineup also includes women cricketing stars such as Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj.

Speaking about the exercise, Ogilvy’s Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman, India, Piyush Pandey said: “For decades now, we at Ogilvy have stepped up to stand by our country’s needs through our CSR, be it for polio eradication, literacy, fighting crimes against women and many more causes. So as soon as the Government of India approached us for our effectiveness in spreading messages to the masses, we wholeheartedly jumped in to do our bit. I believed that ‘Mask Force’ would be a likeable term that could be used to galvanise the whole country, hence decided to name this program ‘Mask Force’.”