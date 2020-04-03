Ogilvy Delhi wins creative & digital duties of Sleepwell

02 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Sheela Foam has appointed Ogilvy for the creative and digital duties of all its brands including the flagship brand Sleepwell. This was the result following a multi-agency pitch. The agency has been tasked with delivering an integrated marketing communications strategy across the business.

Speaking on the development, Sumit Sehgal – CMO, Sheela Foam: “We are stoked to have Ogilvy as our integrated communication partner. Ogilvy brings on board a high level of strategic thinking and we look forward to co-creating a new narrative in the category. Given Ogilvy’s credentials in creating India’s Most Loved Brands, we are confident of adding another to the list. Look forward to this relationship and the journey ahead.”

Added Shouvik Roy, President & Head of Office, Ogilvy Delhi: “We are looking forward to some great work as an outcome of this new partnership. Our interactions with the Sheela Foam leadership team has been thoroughly enjoyable and we are all very excited about this new partnership.”