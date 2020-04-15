Nodwin Gaming signs on Actimedia to manage PR mandate

By A Correspondent

Nodwin Gaming has signed on Actimedia India as its PR and communications partner.

“This is a very exciting time in the business lifecycle for Nodwin. We have grown by 80 per cent in the last year, expanded our global footprint by entering Middle East and South Africa, and are now looking at making the next big push – both in terms of creating global IPs and gearing up for D2C business. We are delighted to get on board Actimedia as our PR partners and are looking forward to a long partnership with them. Their expertise in building an exciting brand imagery that aligns seamlessly with our business objectives forms the crux of this partnership,” said Sidharth Kedia, Group Chief Executive Officer, Nodwin Gaming.

Said Amitabh Saksena, Director, Actimedia India: “Nodwin Gaming is a dynamic brand that has captured the e-sports market with its innovative IPs, and some very exciting esports properties like the DreamHack and ESL India Premiership. Nodwin Gaming has been constantly improvising its portfolio to grow the nascent yet quickly evolving esports vertical in the country. We are looking forward to taking this adrenaline-pumped ride to the next level,”