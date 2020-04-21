Nissan invites all to #DrawDrawDraw

It all starts with a single line. That is the message from Nissan’s global design team as it looks to connect a worldwide community of artists through the new #DrawDrawDraw social project.

Nissan is offering 23 newly created, downloadable colouring pages featuring Nissan classic cars, current models and futuristic concepts. Nissan designers from around the world created the pages over the last few weeks, a time during which many people have been staying home because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Said Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s senior vice president for global design: “To draw, draw, draw, in our world, is one of the best ways to close the gap between wonderful creative impulses in your head and making it a reality – especially as we face this global pandemic together. Our team of designers, worldwide, are using this time to breathe, to draw, to dream creatively. I know that some of their best work will come from the challenges that we’re facing now. So we thought, ‘Why not give everyone a chance to express themselves creatively and share it with those who will appreciate it?'”