Nick announces new programming line-up for kids to stay home & engaged

02 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Nickelodeon has launched fresh new content to its programming catalogue. All content across Nick and Sonic channels will be available in eight languages – Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi and Malayalam along with existing languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Said Vacom18 Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network Head, Nina Elavia Jaipuria said, “Kids are at the centre of our universe and their wellbeing is of utmost importance to us. In the wake of COVID-19, we request all to stay safe indoors and have an enjoyable time at home. During this time when families must stay inside, we are offering our young viewers fresh episodes of their favorite shows so they can bond with their families while enjoying the company of their beloved Nicktoons. We at Nickelodeon believe this is a time to be positive, remain safe and we commit to do all that we can to make our viewers smile and feel upbeat.”