News18 India launches ‘Stars ka School, Ghar Mein Raho Cool’

17 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Hindi news channel News18 India has taken a bright step towards sending a message of positivity and well-being through a special campaign called ‘Stars ka School, Ghar Mein Raho Cool’. The campaign is an appeal to its viewers to keep their spirits high and strive towards positive well-being while at home during the global health crisis.

Notes a communique: “The campaign brings together prominent television celebrities who share their message of optimism with their fans. They will share video messages on how to stay in a high energy state and how best to utilize their time during the extended lockdown. They will also give a sneak peek into their routine at home while sharing their recommendations to drive away the lockdown blues. The channel will telecast the messages through the day to inspire viewers.”