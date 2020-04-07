NBA expresses concern over threat faced by news reporters (+MxM View)

07 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) has raised concerns on the tendency among people belonging to a certain section of society resorting to abuses and threats against anchors and reporters working in news channels.

Notes a statement: “Anchors and reporters working in news channels are being specifically targeted through social media platforms like WhatsApp, TikTok and Twitter. There are videos circulating on social media in which some religious preachers are naming some TV news anchors and threatening attacks on the reporters of those channels. The NBA strongly deplores this pernicious trend in a section of society and appeals to the government and law enforcing agencies to take immediate preventive action against such anti-social elements.”

MxM View: We think the NBA should also ask some of its member-channels to exercise caution in the headlines and direction of its news reports. Yes, it was congregation of a certain religious community, but one needs to be careful that you don’t damn the entire community.