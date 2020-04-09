Music Broadcast Ltd ranks amongst the Best Workplaces in Asia

09 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

As per the Great Place to Work, a chronicler of workplace culture, Music Broadcast Limited ranks fourth on the 2020 Best Workplaces in Asia list.

The ranking of Asia’s Best Workplaces is based on data collected prior to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Said Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran Prakashan Limited: ”We are elated to yet again feature as Best Workplaces in Asia. As a company, our endeavor is to build an environment that encourages employee growth and organization productivity. Our ranking in Asia’s Top 5 Best companies to work for, is a testimony of our culture that promotes diversity, work life balance and collaborative approach.”