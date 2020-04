Mumbai Press Club condemns social media attacks on Mazhar Farooqui

27 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Mumbai Press Club has condemned the social media attack on Indian origin Gulf News Journalist Mazhar Farooqui by Indian social media handles. Farooqui has been threatened with dire consequences including threats to his family members by certain twitter handles.

Notes a statement: “While there are many unhappy with Farooqui’s reportage, threatening a journalists and his family members anywhere in the world cannot be tolerated. We appeal to Twitter to take appropriate action against hatemongers and against those threatening journalists using their platform.