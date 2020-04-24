Mumbai Press Club condemns attack on Arnab Goswami

24 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

The Mumbai Press Club has condemned the attack in Mumbai by two persons on Republic TV founder, Arnab Goswami, and his wife when they were returning home. The Club noted that such acts of violence have no place in a democracy and that it is opposed to any attempt to bully or pressure the functioning of a free press.

It has called upon the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police to speedily investigate the matter and bring to light the entire facts of the case, including charges by Goswami that Congress workers are involved. However, it clarifies that the statement has no bearing on the (editorial) stands taken by Republic TV or Goswami.