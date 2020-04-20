Mumbai Press Club condemns arrest of ABP Majha reporter

20 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

The Mumbai Press Club has denounced the arrest of ABP Majha reporter Rahul Kulkarni and considers it as a serious infringement on the right of freedom of speech. It has appealed to the state government and Chief Minister of Maharastra, Uddhav Thackeray to withdraw the case against the reporter.

Notes a Press Club statement: “Rahul Kulkarni reported on the possibility of the railways starting a few trains based on verified internal communications of the railways department. This was before the PM announced the extension of lockdown. To hold a reporter responsible for something the railways should have clarified, smacks of trying to shift the blame by the state government for its own intelligence failure about the mass protest. Such arrests without a detailed investigation is an attempt to discourage the media from covering the pandemic fairly, it notes. It has thereby requested the government to value journalists and their work and also withdraw the case against Rahul Kulkarni and ABP Majha.”