Mother Dairy gets stand-up artist Zakir Khan to share lockdown message

27 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Mother Dairy has associated with writer, presenter, actor, and stand-up comedian Zakir Khan for its ongoing campaign ‘Rishton Ka Swad Badhaaye’. During the current lockdown while few are enjoying with their family and savouring home-cooked food, there are others who are not able to meet their families and missing them. The video is a personal expression of Zakir but a reflection of emotions of many away from home.

Said Sanjay Sharma, Business Head – Dairy Products, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable: “Coronavirus and lockdown is more of an emotional challenge especially for those away from home. In light of these troubled times, I am grateful to Zakir Khan for coming forward and associating with Mother Dairy. We are thankful to his expertise in communication, acting, and expression that has increased the campaign engagement significantly.”

The video has been conceptualised by Mother Dairy and is being executed in co-ordination with Wavemaker India.

Speaking about this campaign Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker added: “During the current lockdown scenario while some of us may be slightly better equipped, there are many who are struggling to put together a decent meal. One of first things we dearly miss during such tough times is Maa ke Haath ka Khana. The team has beautifully captured this emotion of mother’s unconditional love with this excellent campaign for Mother Dairy. We are grateful to Mother Dairy for partnering with us and inspiring the team to come up with this idea.”