Mohit Ahuja to head brand strategy & client services at Mirum

22 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Mirum has brought onboard Mohit Ahuja as the Director of Brand Strategy and Client Services. This position sees Ahuja with responsibility of managing brand planning and client servicing divisions at Mirum. Ahuja comes with two decades of extensive agency experience across the likes McCann, Ogilvy, DDB and latest being an eight-year stint with 82.5 Communications (earlier Soho Square) as Senior Vice-President.

Ahuja will be based out of the Mumbai office and will report to Joint. CEO Hareesh Tibrewala.

Said Tibrewala: “Mohit is a great addition to the Mirum family. With his two decades of agency stints, he brings a lot of rich advertising and marketing experience to the table. We have very talented client servicing and brand planning teams at Mirum, and we are sure Mohit will provide direction and able leadership to them.”

Added Ahuja: “I am thrilled to be a part of Mirum. The agency is growing, has big ambitions and I am looking forward to being part of this journey.”