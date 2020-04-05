Media Mantra bags PR mandate of Loom Solar

03 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Media Mantra has bagged the public relations mandate of Loom Solar – a Faridabad-based startup. Loom Solar manufactures mono crystalline solar panels and AC modules. Media Mantra will be managing the brand’s image as a consultant and handle media duties, strategic PR and reputation management.

On the appointment of the new PR team, Amol Anand, Co-founder and Director, Loom Solar said: “Media Mantra works with a range from solopreneurs and startups and some of the best technology companies in India. Being an experienced PR firm with talented and creative minds and young professionals, we believe working, Media Mantra will contribute to enhance our brand’s presence in the industry and will help us to maintain our communication with media, our stakeholders, employees and masses and will ultimately help to convey our messages and information about our products and services to our targeted audience.”

Added Udit Pathak, founder-director, Media Mantra: “We are very happy to get an opportunity to manage the media presence of a brand like Loom Solar in India. Mr Amol is a young entrepreneur and Loom Solar is an innovative brand that will not only give us an opportunity to explore renewable energy segments even further. It will also give us a new direction to us to work with a lot of fresh ideas and initiatives. We believe that PR and communications play an essential role in brand building and reputation management, especially start-ups. With our fresh perspectives and creativity, we are confident that we will add value to the brand’s overall representation in the segment.”