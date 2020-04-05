Marcom Avenue wins marketing mandate for Vertel Digital

03 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

The Marcom Avenue has been appointed to lead the integrated marketing communications for Vertel Digital, India’s leading provider of wireless-radio communication equipment.

During the tenure, The Marcom Avenue will be responsible for all the ideation, planning, execution and implementation of Vertel’s integrated marketing communications. The account will be managed and supervised from The Marcom Avenue’s Gurugram office.

Said Sonal Chopra, Commercial Market Manager, Vertel Digital: “We have been looking for an integrated marketing communications partner to magnify our digital presence and The Marcom Avenue was able to exhibit their potential in taking our brand to the next level. They have a keen interest in our brand and business and have been able to demonstrate the same with their preliminary strategies. We look forward to working with them.”

Added Divanshi Gupta, Director, The Marcom Avenue, on winning the account: “Vertel Digital is a number one brand in the field of radio communication and it is our utmost honour to have got the opportunity to be associated with them. The Marcom Avenue team is highly excited to take on the challenge of enhancing Vertel’s communication across digital platforms. We are motivated to craft a stellar success IMC story for their brand in this dynamic market.”