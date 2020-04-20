Mahindra Lifespaces advocates people to stay at home in latest ad campaign

20 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Network Advertising has conceptualised and created a series of digital films for Mahindra Lifespaces, as part of efforts to encourage social distancing and staying at home during the current lockdown. The first film of the series highlights the importance of space as a means to keep oneself safe, while also protecting our communities.

Said Shayondeep Pal, Chief Creative Officer, Network Advertising: “In these unprecedented times, the idea was to position homes as the safest space during the lockdown. The physicality of a home is what prompted us to create a simple messaging, where staying indoors generates positivity and is a joyful experience.”

Added Sunil Sharma, VP – Marketing & CRM, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd: “With responsible social distancing being a critical element in India’s fight against the spread of coronavirus, homes are now more than ever at the centre of our day-to-day lives. Our intent was to aid and help build widespread awareness of the need to stay at home and thus, stay safe.”