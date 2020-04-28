M/Six gets India Gate Foods to celebrates gender-neutral homemakers

27 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

M/Six Content+ in partnership with Blush has collaborated with India Gate Foods to celebrate and honour their partners for rising up to the occasion and breaking the gender stereotypes during these hard pandemic times.

Said Ayush Gupta, Business Head KRBL: “Caring for each other, family bonding and rising up to the situation are some of the core brand values of India Gate Foods, which made this association a seamless brand fit to showcase the positive shift of traditional gender roles with everyone in the household a homemaker in the current scenario.”

Added M/Six India Head Saket Sinha: “The initiative strongly ties back to the brand ethos and also seamlessly allows the product to be a part of the story”.

Curated entirely from home, these visuals will be combined with an emotional audio narrative celebrating these wonderful men making this content an ode to all the homemakers, whether male or female.