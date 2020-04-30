Lowe Lintas & Mogaé gather support for Punjab cops

30 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

The Punjab Police has collaborated with Lowe Lintas Mumbai and Mogaé Media and unveiled a campaign to motivate the force and displays their collective strength. With #MainBhiHarjeetSingh and #MainBhiPunjabPolice, the hashtags intend to evoke solidarity with the cops and express empathy by stepping into their shoes.

Talking about the campaign, Sagar Kapoor, CCO at Lowe Lintas, said: “The Punjab Police campaign had us shocked, in tears and inspired at the same time. Helmed by the story of Harjeet Singh, who lost his hand serving his nation and his force is at the heart of the idea. The idea further leaps to each and every police personnel saying “Main bhi Harjeet Singh. Main bhi Punjab Police.” The sentiment is so deep and wide that police forces from other parts of the country have also pledged the slogan. A slogan that promises the police force will keep fulfilling their service, no matter what comes in the way of their call of duty”.

Added Anaheeta Goenka, COO at Lowe Lintas: “As an agency network we have always supported the nation’s causes and created behavior change communication, imperative for society. This initiative began with supporting the Mumbai Police, inspiring and urging citizens to self-police themselves and their families. It was embraced and supported by celebrities and common people alike. The Punjab Police campaign with SI Harjeet Singh at the epicenter of it has given the initiative further momentum. A big thank to everyone who has supported the self-policing cause and has stayed indoors helping our nation control the spread of the virus. A big thank you to each and every frontline warrior, like SI Harjeet Singh who is a shining example of commitment to us all.”

Said Carol Goyal, Executive Director, Mogaé Media: “#MainBhiHarjeetSingh is a large-hearted digital initiative. It has got the entire Punjab Police force energised in a show of unprecedented solidarity. 80,000 policemen from Punjab Police donned Harjeet’s name on their badges sending out a strong signal that no one, but no one, can mess with the police who are here to protect us all. Lakhs in India and abroad emulated the policemen, holding placards in praise of Harjeet and the Punjab Police. We at Mogaé are privileged and honoured to have worked on this brave initiative”.