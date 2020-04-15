Lifebuoy unveils series of initiatives in fight against Covid-19

By A Correspondent

Taking the cause of preserving health and preventing the further spread of Covid-19, Lifebuoy has launched a nationwide public awareness campaign educating people on the importance of and steps to hand sanitization, urging citizens to use any soap at their disposal.

The campaign kicked off across print, television and digital platforms with a message that placed emphasis on the importance of handwashing while also boldly naming its competitors and urging consumers to use any soap that is available to them.

Commenting on the public awareness campaign, Srirup Mitra, Vice President, Skin Cleansing, Hindustan Unilever said: “Until a cure is found, a simple act of handwashing, when done correctly, can effectively contribute towards reducing the spread of this deadly virus. We at HUL have ramped our production capacities to ensure that Lifebuoy hygiene products are available to consumers and continue our commitment to support the nation and its citizens in this fight against corona virus.”