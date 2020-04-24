Lemma enters into strategic-partnership with Lifesight

24 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Lemma, the programmatic digital out-of-home specialist, announced a partnership with Lifesight, a leading location intelligence platform and data company in Asia Pacific. Through this partnership pDOOH advertisers in the APAC region will be able to retarget audiences on mobile devices using Lifesight’s location and mobile intelligence data.

Said Gulab Patil, Founder and CEO, Lemma: “With modern-day marketing strategies growing increasingly audience centric and device agnostic, data-driven platforms play key role in crafting integrated campaigns. As more and more agencies merge approaches into tapping into the right audience and measuring the ad impact across channels, data takes center stage. Partnering with Lifesight helps us help brands to garner audience insights that can be repurposed to target audiences on mobile screens, thereby not limiting advertisers to a single medium.”

Added Tobin Thomas, CEO of Lifesight: “As pDOOH becomes a key part of the omni-channel programmatic marketing stack, marketers need high quality data to execute targeting and measurements use cases. Lifesight’s holistic approach to developing connected consumer profiles and insights, helps leading ad platforms power their audience insights and footfall measurement needs. Lifesight is proud to partner with Lemma, the leading pDOOH player in the region to enhance their offering in the market.”